RNC Official Deletes Tweets Trying to Dunk on Joe Biden With Loving Photo of His Baby Son

By Reed RichardsonJul 13th, 2020, 4:57 pm

Steve Guest Deletes Tweets Viciously Smearing Joe, Hunter Biden

Republican National Committee rapid response director Steve Guest quickly backtracked after his online attack on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden backfired, prompting him to quickly delete both his bizarre original tweet and his vicious reply.

Guest apparently thought he could brand Biden as a hypocrite by tweeting out an image showing — in an obviously decades-old photo — him cuddling one of his sons who was wearing a Washington Redksins knit cap. The Washington football team just announced that it will soon drop the team’s name in the wake of the massive nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Hence, Guest attempted to tweak Biden, saying: “Hey Joe Biden, are you still a Redskins fan?”

Almost immediately, Twitter critics fired back at Guest for the self-inflicted wound of reminding voters that Biden is a loving father.

Down in the hole, Guest then decided to pick up the shovel again and keep digging. Just minutes later, he blasted out a vicious reply addressed to the “libs” in his mentions by speculating that the small child in the photo was Hunter Biden, who Guest slammed as “Joe Biden’s crack smoking son” before repeating a Republican talking point about Biden allegedly getting rich off a deal with the Chinese Communist Party.

The responses to that were no better, however.


After the double deluge, Guest deleted his ugly reply and then succumbed to the ongoing outrage and dumped the original tweet as well. Just another day in 2020 campaign “rapid response.”

