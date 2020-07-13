Republican National Committee rapid response director Steve Guest quickly backtracked after his online attack on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden backfired, prompting him to quickly delete both his bizarre original tweet and his vicious reply.

Guest apparently thought he could brand Biden as a hypocrite by tweeting out an image showing — in an obviously decades-old photo — him cuddling one of his sons who was wearing a Washington Redksins knit cap. The Washington football team just announced that it will soon drop the team’s name in the wake of the massive nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Hence, Guest attempted to tweak Biden, saying: “Hey Joe Biden, are you still a Redskins fan?”

Almost immediately, Twitter critics fired back at Guest for the self-inflicted wound of reminding voters that Biden is a loving father.

You know you’re bad at this, right? Like, so, so, so bad? https://t.co/k4ip61ZUv5 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 13, 2020

Congrats to @SteveGuest for owning @JoeBiden so hard he will never recover from this tweet that you deleted, it’s the Death Star of tweets. pic.twitter.com/erYqGgZFR5 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 13, 2020

There was once a Republican Party I could debate on taxes, size of government, & funding of education. Now, it’s been reduced to cruelly attacking a father who has outlived half his children. When you post something like this, it’s time to ponder what circle of hell awaits you. https://t.co/47sQHqxoMu — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen: can 👏🏻 we 👏🏻 please 👏🏻 have 👏🏻 a 👏🏻 round 👏🏻 of 👏🏻 applause 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 undercover 👏🏻 Biden 👏🏻 operative 👏🏻 Stevie 👏🏻 Guest. https://t.co/O3B9MJ2R4Y — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 13, 2020

What a piece of shit. @SteveGuest clearly has no decency. To exploit a photo of a grieving father is the work of a ghoul. Karma has a way of remembering disgusting actions like that. https://t.co/B4LORhbFgI — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 13, 2020

Down in the hole, Guest then decided to pick up the shovel again and keep digging. Just minutes later, he blasted out a vicious reply addressed to the “libs” in his mentions by speculating that the small child in the photo was Hunter Biden, who Guest slammed as “Joe Biden’s crack smoking son” before repeating a Republican talking point about Biden allegedly getting rich off a deal with the Chinese Communist Party.

The responses to that were no better, however.

Hey Steve, it took me less than 5 minutes to find this photo of Joe Biden and both his sons that, upon comparison, definitely makes it possible that Joe is holding Beau in the photo you posted, making you both an absolute ghoul AND terrible at your job. pic.twitter.com/u6q9EcgYu3 — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 13, 2020

@steveguest he was a kid who lost his mother and his sister and almost lost his own life. What you can’t fathom is a man whose life is his family. Don’t delete this one. The world should know what an ass you are. Good luck finding a job in November. You’re now famous. https://t.co/0dkb14PYA6 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 13, 2020



After the double deluge, Guest deleted his ugly reply and then succumbed to the ongoing outrage and dumped the original tweet as well. Just another day in 2020 campaign “rapid response.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]