Rudy Giuliani Paints the Big Apple as a Dystopian Hellscape in Bonkers RNC Speech: Don’t Let Dems Do to the U.S. ‘What They’ve Done to New York!’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani portrayed the city over which he used to preside as something out of a dystopian nightmare Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

In a wild, six-minute taped address from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, the ex-mayor – who is also personal attorney to President Donald Trump — painted a grim portrait of the Big Apple. And he blamed the man who currently occupies the mayor’s office, Bill de Blasio.

“In 2013 my city elected a self-described progressive Democrat as mayor,” Giuliani said. “New York City, once described as America’s crime capital, had become by the mid-1990’s America’s safest large city. Now today, my city is in shock. Murders, shootings, and violent crime are increasing at percentages unheard of in the past.”

Giuliani went on to bash de Blasio for civil unrest in the city.

“We’re seeing the return of rioting and looting,” Giuliani said. “During riots, this Democrat mayor — like others — has often prevented the police from making arrests. And even when arrests are made, liberal, progressive DA’s release the rioters so as not to disrupt the rioting. New Yorkers wonder, how did we get overwhelmed by crime so quickly, and decline so fast? Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York!”

In 2001, Giuliani’s final year as mayor, there were 649 murders in New York City. Through Aug. 16, according to NYPD stats, there have been 259 murders in 2020 — a number which projects to a decrease of more than one-third from the Giuliani days.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]