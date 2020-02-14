President Donald Trump admitted to sending his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, Thursday, during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on Roadkill With Geraldo.

After Rivera asked, “Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?” President Trump responded, “No, not at all.”

“Here’s my choice: I deal with the Comeys of the world, or I deal with Rudy,” he explained, adding, “So when you tell me, why did I use Rudy, and one of the things about Rudy, number one, he was the best prosecutor, you know, one of the best prosecutors, and the best mayor… But also, other presidents had them.”

“FDR had a lawyer who was practically, you know, was totally involved with government,” Trump continued. “Eisenhower had a lawyer. They all had lawyers.”

Trump previously rejected claims that he had sent Giuliani to Ukraine for an investigation into 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, claiming last year, “No, I didn’t direct him.”

