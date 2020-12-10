Fox News prime time host Sean Hannity called on the Supreme Court to take up the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit that seeks to subvert democracy and effectively overturn the 2020 election, calling the acceptance of the case a “no brainer.”

Speaking with Trump campaign spokesperson/White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday night, the Fox host cited 106 House Republicans following 18 GOP attorneys general signing on to the case as momentum for the lawsuit’s legitimacy.

“We will stand for the constitution. It matters, which is what the states are doing by joining Texas,” McEnany told Hannity, speaking for the campaign.

“Now, I understand there were a couple of attorneys general at the White House today, true?” Hannity asked.

“Yes, there were attorneys generals at the White House talking with the president about many matters, many of them official matters,” McEnany confirmed, having to abruptly switch into her taxpayer-funded role as the White House press secretary.

“Look, the Supreme Court, this is really it here,” Hannity said, revealing how Trump’s increasingly desperate legal strategy has placed huge emphasis on one final, Hail Mary gambit to overturn the certified election of Joe Biden. “The clock is what the clock is at this point, but with that said, now that you’ve got 106 Congressmen signing on, now you’ve got the 17 states, now you got the six or seven that want to join in this suit, which is pretty unprecedented, I don’t really see a path where they can just kick the can and not deal with an issue of subject legal importance and dealing with really simple, basic, but profound and fundamental issues of law and constitutionality. This should be a no-brainer, in my opinion, in terms of them picking up this case.”

“It should be a no-brainer, there is original jurisdiction here with some states it is clear they have standing and they deserve to be heard,” McEnany claimed, back in campaign spokesperson mode, despite numerous legal experts from across the political spectrum dismissing the suit as an “absurd,” “ridiculous” stunt. She then pushed several circumstantial data points, clearly implying a widespread fraud conspiracy was somehow behind Biden’s sweeping popular and Electoral College victory.

“As this lawsuit very clearly says, either the Constitution matters or it’s a mere piece of parchment in the National Archives,” McEnany concluded. “Let’s stand for the Constitution and allow these people to be heard. That’s our asking for is a day in court.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

