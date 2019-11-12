NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers went on an extended rant about all the billionaires “freaking out” about the Democratic presidential primary, mocking their entitled, tone-deaf responses to taking on fellow billionaire, President Donald Trump: “You know want can fix this? A different rich guy.”

From former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s belated entry into the 2020 race to current billionaire candidate Tom Steyer’s flailing campaign to Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ complaints about heavy taxes to Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s dismay at , Meyers ran through a laundry list of disgruntled or dissatisfied mega-wealthy businessmen.

“I know what you’re thinking,” Meyers said, leading off his “Closer Look” segment. “You’ve been watching the rampant corruption of the Trump presidency, the catastrophic failure of the Trump Administration and the destructive influence the wealthy have had on politics and you’re saying to yourself: ‘You know what can fix this? A different rich guy.’

From there, Meyers was off an running, skewering one billionaire after another.

On Bloomberg: “That’s right. Michael Bloomberg is really close to jumping into the Democratic primary. You know, the guy who used to be a Democrat, then switched to Republican to run for mayor, then switched to Independent after he became mayor, then went back to being Democrat. I mean, that’s how my Mom orders at a restaurant. “I’ll have the fish. No, the chicken. You know what? Just come back — do me last, do me last.”

On Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: “It was reported Bloomberg had been coaxed [into running] by another even wealthier billionaire. Vox reported that Jeff Bezos asked Michael Bloomberg months ago if he’d consider running for president. Wow, he just ordered up a presidential candidate. What level of Amazon Prime is that?”

On Steyer: “Just to give you an idea of how uninterested Democrats are in having another billionaire president, Steyer has remained mired in the low single digits in the polls, despite the fact he spent $47 million in the first three months of his presidential bid: $47 million. Instead of running for president, he could have funded grassroots organizing or just offered that same money to Donald Trump to quit.”

On Gates: “Last week even Bill Gates expressed concern about how much he personally would have to pay in taxes and joked that he might not have that much left over.… First of all, I think you got your math wrong, which makes sense because you probably used Excel.”

On Dimon: “Bill Gates isn’t the only billionaire freaking out about Warren’s candidacy last week,” Meyers noted, before running a clip of Dimon on 60 Minutes. “She uses some pretty harsh words, you know, some would say vilifies successful people, but I don’t like vilifying anybody. You know, I think we should applaud successful people,” Dimon complained.

“You have a billion dollars and you also want applause?!” Meyers exclaimed. I thought the whole point of being rich was not having to care what people think of you. That’s why they call it ‘fuck you’ money, not ‘fuck you, now give me a hug’ money.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

