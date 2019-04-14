WATCH: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Officially Announces 2020 Run, Slams ‘Make America Great Again’

Pete Buttigieg is a favorite of the media, and has been gaining momentum as a serious candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2020. Today he officially announced his run.

Buttigieg began his remarks in South Bend by thanking the crowd, his family, and his husband Chasten, then delivered a lengthy ode to the town itself.

“That’s why I’m here today, to tell a different story than ‘Make America Great Again,'” he said. “Because there’s a myth being sold to industrial and World communities. The myth that we can stop the clock and turn it back. It comes from people will think the only way to speak communities like ours is through resentment and nostalgia. They’re selling an impossible promise of returning to a bygone error that was never as great as advertised to begin with.”

“The problem is that they’re telling us to look for greatness in all the wrong places, he said. “Because if there’s one thing that the city of South Bend has shown, it’s that there is no such thing as an honest politics that revolves around the word ‘again.’ It is time to walk away from the politics of the past and towards something totally different.”

“So that’s why I’m here today.”

“I’m here to join you to make a little news. My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana, and I am running for president of the United States,” he said.

Watch the clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com