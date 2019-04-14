Dem Congressman Scorches ‘Cold, Strange’ Trump: ‘He Doesn’t Have Friends’ in New York City

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) has a theory why President Donald Trump didn’t have trouble leaving New York City behind.

According to Cohen, Trump is friendless in the Big Apple.

Cohen’s comments came during a discussion with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Sunday.

The Congressman started off by noting Trump was Lindsey Graham‘s buddy in DC and Graham’s buddy “does bad things every day.”

“It’s the horror show du jour,” he said. Cohen then said that is why there are 17 people running for president.

Finally, after slamming Trump for being too self-absorbed to have even a pet in the White House, he said this: “The man is a cold, cold, strange human being. He left New York and Trump Tower and never thought about what he left behind because he doesn’t have friends there. It’s all about him and titles.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

