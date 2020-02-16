WATCH: Topless Animal Rights Protesters Storm Stage, Disrupt Bernie Sanders’ Speech at Nevada Rally

A Nevada campaign rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took a risqué turn Sunday evening, when animal rights protesters — several of them topless women — stormed the stage and briefly hijacked the event.

The event, meant to encourage Sanders supporters to turn out and vote in the Nevada caucuses, currently in the middle of early voting, took place in Carson City. The senator had just walked on stage with his wife Jane Sanders, right after being introduced by New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, when a woman (fully clothed) jumped up on stage and tried to grab the microphone from him.

Unable to wrest the mic from his hands, she was undeterred and snatched another one from the lectern.

“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter,” said the protester, “and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture.”

“I believe in you,” she continued, but then the audio feed to her mic was cut as security rushed towards her.

Then several more protesters stormed the stage, at least two of them topless, with anti-dairy industry slogans (“Let Dairy Die”) written on their bodies. Several videos posted by reporters and other attendees show the protesters carrying posters and pouring some sort of red liquid (presumably meant to resemble blood) out of milk cartons onto themselves.

According to the New York Post, the reason the protesters targeted Sanders was his 2018 vote for a bill that provided emergency financial aid to American dairy farmers struggling when the price of milk was falling.

Sanders seemed annoyed at the interruption, and his supporters at the rally even more so, booing and yelling at the protesters to get off the stage. After security had once again cleared the stage, Sanders got right back into his remarks, first joking that in Nevada there was “always a little excitement — at no extra cost.”

