Former New Jersey Governor and Trump advisor Chris Christie threw not-so-subtle jabs at President Donald Trump for pushing baseless ballot fraud claims, saying it only hurts his cause.

On Thursday afternoon at a press conference, Trump continued to push the baseless claims that Democrats are stealing the election, a claim that Christie pointed out has no basis in fact.

“If you’re gonna say those things from behind the podium at the White House, it’s his right to do it, it’s his right to pursue legal action. But show us the evidence,” Christie said. “I want to know what backs up what he said so that I can analyze it. And let me tell you, if he’s right, I’ll be outraged, and I’m sure you would be too.”

The Trump ally was then asked by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos what would happen if Trump’s absurd claims do not pan out.

“And if he’s wrong, then the American people are going to be able to make the judgment about this election that the results have been fair,” Christie replied.

“We heard nothing today about any evidence. This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing,” he added. “And we cannot permit inflammation without information.”

Former Trump administration Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared a similar sentiment on Thursday, saying that he hasn’t “seen any evidence” of widespread voter fraud.

Watch above, via ABC.

