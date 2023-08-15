Vivek Ramaswamy Plows Through Fox News Anchor’s Attempts to Question Him on Trump Indictment

Republican presidential candidate and occasional rapper Vivek Ramaswamy has a lot to say about his campaign — unless it’s admitting that former President Donald Trump might have committed a crime.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Neil Cavuto tried to get Ramaswamy to comment on the 91 charges in the four cases that have been brought against Trump. After Ramaswamy provided his presidential platform and the issues he believed people wanted to talk about, he punctuated his speech by saying, “But I will be unabashed about standing on the side of principle when I say, yes, these prosecutions are wrong.”

Cavuto pushed back:

Cavuto: But there are 91 criminal charges in all of that, as you’re aware, over four criminal cases. They can’t all be politicized, can they? I mean, there’s something that the former president must have done in any one of these that struck you as wrong, if not illegal. Ramaswamy: I think, Neil, just because the government has brought a case, if we’re going to be a culture that now starts to say there must be something wrong if the government has charged 91 counts, I think that’s a people of sheep. And when the people behave like sheep, that breeds a government of wolves. Cavuto: But you don’t think there’s anything– Ramaswamy: That’s the reality– Cavuto: You don’t think there’s anything in this case, Vivek– Ramaswamy: So, no, I am skeptical. Cavuto: You don’t think there’s anything in this case that shows or even strongly hints of the former president trying to reverse that Georgia, that Georgia contest? Ramaswamy: Neil, you know, I’ve had this conversation before.

Without really answering Cavuto’s question, the interview – or campaign speech – continued as Cavuto tried again:

Cavuto: But when you have the Republican governor of Georgia who has said that this report is irrefutable and that this was an attempt at voter fraud that was scorching, and you have others who’ve taken similar views, including the secretary of state there, a Republican, who said that Donald Trump went too far. Wouldn’t you put your trust or at least your instincts in those guys, Republicans, who said that this has been well-examined, aggressively examined, and there was nothing to it? Ramaswamy: Neil, I have one question in my mind. I’m running to be our next president. I ask what is in the interest of this nation? Do I believe that these prosecutors or these elected officials or these federal prosecutors are advancing the interests of this nation when they’re bringing this unprecedented indictment not one time, but now four times over? No, I think our country is worse off because of this politicization. …

And then he started rapping again! Ok, he didn’t, but that would have been fun to watch.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

