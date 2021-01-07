Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Campaign Was Marriage’s ‘Final Straw’ for Kim Kardashian: Report

Kanye West’s chaotic presidential run was the “final straw” that broke down his marriage to Kim Kardashian, according to a new report.

Page Six, which was first to break the news that Kardashian is readying to divorce her husband, reported Thursday that West’s bizarre 2020 presidential campaign made the reality star realize she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity.”

A source told the publication, “She never came out publicly and endorsed him. Her silence on it spoke volumes.”

West announced he was running for president on July 4th of last year. Later that month, the rapper became unhinged during a campaign rally in South Carolina, where he broke down in tears and revealed he almost aborted his oldest daughter, North West. The rapper also stated during the rally that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.”

Following the campaign stop, West went on a Twitter rant in which he called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed the Kardashians were trying to force him into a psychiatric facility. The rapper also said he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian, accusing his wife and her mother of “white supremacy.”

Kardashian later addressed her husband’s behavior, writing on Instagram, “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

The realty star defended her husband at the time, saying, “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions. Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas.”

Page Six’s source noted, “Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids.”

According to the publication, Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who’s helping her negotiate a confidential settlement ahead of a divorce filing.

