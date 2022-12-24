Brit Tabloid DELETES Shockingly Graphic Jeremy Clarkson Screed Against Meghan Markle — Here’s How You Can Still Read It

The Sun has deleted Jeremy Clarkson’s shocking and graphic rant against former Suits star and current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — 4 days after Clarkson tried to apologize.

For whatever reason, some people have formed very negative feelings for the royal couple, and Clarkson can safely be placed among them. Apparently triggered by the Netflix series “Harry and Meghan,” Clarkson penned a column that included a passage that made disturbing use of imagery from Game of Thrones:

Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level. At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.

The column drew a blizzard of complaints — over 17,000 of them — to Britain’s Independent Press Standards Organisation and an attempt at an apology from Clarkson on Twitter:

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.

Four days after Clarkson’s statement, The Sun deleted the column and posted the following apology:

IN last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO, the independent press regulator. In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a “clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones”, which had “gone down badly with a great many people” and he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”. He also said he will be more careful in future. Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives. The Sun has a proud history of campaigning, from Help for Heroes to Jabs Army and Who Cares Wins, and over 50 years of working in partnership with charities, our campaigns have helped change Britain for the better. Working with our readers, The Sun has helped to bring about new legislation on domestic abuse, provided beds in refuges, closed harmful loopholes in the law and empowered survivors of abuse to come forward and seek help. We will continue to campaign for good causes on behalf of our readers in 2023.

But for those who still want to read the column, which didn’t stop at that disturbing fantasy, the internet is forever. The full column can be read here thanks to The Internet Archive.

