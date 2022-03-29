Britney Spears Blasts Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake for Using Her for ‘Fame and Attention’ in Since-Deleted Instagram Post

Britney Spears went after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in a since-deleted Instagram post, condemning him for using her name to sell records.

“I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” she wrote in an emoji-filled caption. “‘Dear child your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!'”

OH WE ARE LATE BUT BRITNEY SPEARS ABSOLUTELY HATES JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND WE ARE HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/lWExiMEpuJ — Britney Stan 🤍 (@BritneyTheStan) March 29, 2022

While Spears did not name Timberlake directly, they dated from 1999 until 2002, with rumors surfacing that the relationship ended because Spears had cheated.

Timberlake seemed to confirm the rumors with his single “Cry Me a River,” later releasing his debut solo studio album Justified.

Really driving the point home, Timerblake hired a clear Spears look-alike as a model for the video, and told reporters the breakup was “absolutely heartbreaking” for him.

Spears also called out her mother Lynne Spears for using her name to sell her 2008 book Through the Storm, and blasted her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for doing the same this year.

“Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does a book too . all for what ????” she added. “Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do …. well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself that’s why artists play characters to escape !!!!”

While Spears has taken several public swipes at her family, her recent and now-deleted Instagram post shows a change of heart toward Timberlake, as Spears had previously shared videos of herself dancing to his songs.

.@jtimberlake + @britneyspears are friendly exes! Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s song “Filthy” on Instagram, writing that “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago…. but hey the man is a genius!” JT replied with “😂🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻”. pic.twitter.com/YIFzcXhDCp — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) April 16, 2020

Timberlake did come under fire following the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, as it highlighted Timberlake’s treatment of Spears following their breakup.

Timberlake went on to apologize to Spears in an Instagram post a week after the documentary aired:

I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from… The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.

