CNN’s Chris Wallace Asks Schwarzenegger ‘Do You Still Think It’s Fair’ To Compare Jan. 6 To Infamous Nazi Attack on Jews

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked celebrity former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger if he stands by his comparison of the January 6 riot to the infamous Nazi “Kristallnacht” attack on Jews in Germany.

This week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace featured interviews with Schwarzenegger and Hollywood star Andy Garcia.

In his interview with Schwarzenegger, Wallace asked about a video he put out torching Trump after the Capitol Insurrection:

WALLACE: You’ve put out some videos in recent years that I want to ask you about. You put out this video right after the insurrection on January 6th, take a look. SCHWARZENEGGER: Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is that he soon will be as irrelevant as an old tweet. WALLACE: Now, the night of broken glass, or Kristallnacht, was in 1938 when Nazi sympathizers ransacked Jewish stores and synagogues and schools. Do you still think it’s fair to compare Kristallnacht, the Nazi attack on the Jews, to what happened on January 6th? SCHWARZENEGGER: Yes, absolutely. I mean, I think that it is, of course, a different time and all that. But it is kind of like a threat to democracy and a threat of what happens to people when they’re lied to. And this is why I compared it to that. Because in Kristallnacht, I know with my father, who was part of the Nazi party, they were lied to. They were misled. And I think a lot of people in America today are being misled.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. The full interviews are available on Max as of Friday morning.

