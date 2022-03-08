Dolly Parton Brings Down the House After Dedicating Academy of Country Music Award Show to ‘Brothers and Sisters in Ukraine’

Dolly Parton opened the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards by paying tribute to those suffering in Ukraine.

“I don’t want to get political — and this is not. I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that,” Parton said while hosting the award show on Monday night. “But I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

Our GLOBAL SUPERSTAR is in the house! @DollyParton took a break from her “Run, Rose, Run” release to host the #ACMawards and we’re beyond excited! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TpQ6v91yZ8 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

Parton introduced the topic after promising to show the crowd a “good time tonight,” later calling for them to take a “serious moment” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them, and pray for peace around this crazy ol’ world,” Parton added of Russia’s invasion, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

Parton co-hosted the awards show, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, alongside Jimmie Allen, the ACM’s New Male Artist of 2021, and Gabby Barrett.

The event was exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime for the first time, prompting Parton to joke that, “What happens in Vegas, does not stay in Vegas.”

Later in the night, Brad Tursi, the guitarist of band Old Dominion, thanked Parton for paying tribute to Ukraine, noting that it felt “weird” to celebrate while others were suffering.

“So many people here have fought for their dreams,” the guitarist added. “But there are people fighting for their lives right now.”

