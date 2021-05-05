Dr. Fauci Shuts Down Tucker Carlson’s ‘Frustrating’ Vaccine Hesitancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following a week of questionable takes on the coronavirus vaccine from several high profile hosts, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed those hesitant to take their shots while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Once Jimmy Kimmel introduced his star guest, and the roaring applause died down, the host asked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases what everyone has been thinking: “Are you working on a peanut vaccine?”

Once all the burning questions on allergies were taken care of, Kimmel moved on to the coronavirus, specifically addressing those hesitant to take the vaccine.

“Yes, Jimmy, it is very frustrating,” Fauci said of those still uncertain about getting inoculated. “There’s a societal responsibility that we should all have to put an end to this outbreak. And if you have a group of people who understandably may think that they are invulnerable because they are young and healthy, and therefore it doesn’t make any difference if they get infected because they likely will do well, that’s really not the right attitude.”

Fauci was likely addressing comments made by Joe Rogan, who recently used his platform to discourage young and “healthy” people from receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Rogan has since addressed the comments, calling himself a “fucking moron.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson actually backed Rogan’s take, just one day after telling his viewers to call the police and child protective services if they see a child wearing a mask.

Kimmel first had Fauci address questions from pedestrians, who asked a range of questions from, “Will I ever be able to eat again at Hometown Buffet?” to “If my dog gets Covid and then I kiss my dog, can I get Covid?”

The answers were “absolutely, yes” and “unlikely.”

Kimmel then told Fauci there was one more question for him to answer, cutting to a clip of Carlson questioning why college students should take the vaccine if “young people are not at risk of dying from COVID.”

“One, you want to protect yourself,” Fauci responded. “But also you don’t want to be part of the propagation of the outbreak. Because if you get infected, even though you’re young and healthy … you could pass it on to someone else who could have a severe outcome. And when you get infected, you are propagating the outbreak. You’re not being a dead stop. You’re allowing the virus to continue from you to someone else.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

