Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live this week and brought back an old sketch parodying Mr. Rodgers with his character of Mr. Robinson.

Mr. Robinson explained in the sketch that his neighborhood has changed in recent years.

“So much has changed since we last spent some time together,” Murphy said in the sketch. “My neighborhood has gone through so much. It has gone through something called gentrification. Can you say that? It’s like a magic trick. White people pay a lot of money and then poof! All the black people are gone. But where do they go, boys and girls? Back to where they come from, of course: Atlanta. Now it’s just me by myself. You’re all probably wondering how Mr. Robinson can afford to live in this neighborhood. That’s the word of the day: squatters rights. It’s like finders keepers but for other people’s houses.”

Watch the full sketch above, via NBC.

