Eric Clapton, Who Called Vaccine Efforts ‘Mass Formation Hypnosis,’ Cancels Tour After Catching Covid

Eric Clapton, a vocal critic of the Covid-19 vaccine and pandemic restrictions, has canceled two upcoming shows after contracting the virus.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” stated a post on his official Facebook page. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

As a result of his diagnosis, and after “intensive internal discussion,” Clapton has rescheduled his upcoming shows in Zurich and Milan.

Clapton had previously threatened to cancel his performances due to a pandemic-related reason.

Last summer, Clapton declared that would not perform any shows at venues where audience members were required to show proof of Covid vaccination to enter.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton wrote.

While Clapton is vaccinated against Covid-19, he claimed that those who have taken the jab were victims of “mass formation hypnosis,” citing a controversial conspiracy theory previously floated by Dr. Robert Malone on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Clapton also said he had a “disastrous” reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, blaming what he called the “propaganda” that promoted the injection’s safety.

Read Clapton’s full May 17th statement below:

Postponement of shows in Zurich and Milan Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans. So, after intensive internal discussion, it has been decided with great regret and apologies to all those concerned to postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May. It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances. A further announcement will be made concerning the rescheduling of the postposed shows once suitable dates can be identified. The shows are due to be rescheduled within the next 6 months and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com