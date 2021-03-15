Fox News Panel Shocked By ‘Vulgar’ Grammys Performance of WAP: ‘I Thought I Had Entered a Strip Club!’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion raised eyebrows with their hit song “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys Sunday night, and Fox News’ Outnumbered Monday panel was quick to condemn the performance as too raunchy for prime time network television.

It was a “historic night for women,” said show host Harris Faulkner, noting Beyoncé’s record-setting 28 wins and Taylor Swift being the first female artist to win album of the year three times. “But all of that may have been a bit overshadowed by some of the night’s more risqué moments.”

“I thought I had entered into a strip club,” replied Larry Elder. “It was absolutely — what happened to being able to sing, play an instrument and dance? What happened to those skills?”

Faulkner agreed with Elder that it shouldn’t be viewed as “overly prudish” to want better standards on prime time TV, noting that the show was only rated “G” — indicating it was safe, family-friendly entertainment. It would have been better if the network had given parents a “heads up,” said Faulkner, and labeled it at least PG-13.

“I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” she said, and then asked Kennedy if the standards were going to be lowered so much that we would have a “free-for-all” of television content. “Just give me the rules.”

“Awards shows are by and large incredibly boring,” said Kennedy, so “if they don’t have performances like that, people won’t watch and they’re not going talk about them.”

“I had a hard time telling my daughter, my younger one, what ‘WAP’ really stood for,” said Faulkner.

Former Gov. Susana Martinez (R-AZ) said the performance was “disgusting to the point that I turned it off,” explaining that she was watching with her developmentally delayed sister and could not explain it to her. “She was like ‘oh, my God, what are they doing?'”

“You can’t explain what ‘WAP’ means, but it was right there in prime time for all of us to watch,” Martinez continued, “and the dancing, I think it was just vulgar in parts — I turned it off.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

