Here’s How Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Performed ‘WAP’ on Network TV At the Grammys

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP” made headlines and raised eyebrows when it was released last August, making it not necessarily the simplest song to perform on live network television.

Grammys host Trevor Noah issued a tongue-in-cheek warning ahead of the performance.

“I hope you’re ready everybody,” he said. “Because in prime time, we’re all going to find out what ‘WAP’ really stands for. If you have small children in the room, just tell them it’s a song about giving a cat a bath.”

For a medley of their hits from 2020 at the Grammys, Cardi B and Meg cleaned up the lyrics a little — “wet, wet, wet” instead of the NSFW original lyric that forms the song’s acronymic title — but the themes remained clear as “WAP” closed out their performance.

Cardi kicked off the song dancing on a stripper pole that was formed out of a towering stiletto high-heeled shoe. She was soon joined by Megan and the two ended the song dancing on a giant bed.

“Wow, wow, did you see that? Did you see that! Wow. Cardi B, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, that was amazing wow, that was amazing,” host Trevor Noah was effusively enthusiastic about the performance, joking about the excellent thread count on the pillows on their giant bed.

“WAP” was not submitted for a Grammy because Cardi and her label wanted to save it to submit with her next album.

The song has now gone five-times platinum…and brought us the singular horror of this video of Ben Shapiro reading the lyrics (and if you’re really brave, the musical version of the Shapiro recitation).

Watch the video above (hopefully with no children in the room), via CBS.

This post has been updated with additional information.

