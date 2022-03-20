‘I Said Counsel Kanye Not Cancel Kanye’: Trevor Noah Defends Ye After He’s Booted from Grammys and Instagram

Trevor Noah is defending Kanye West — legally now known as Ye — after the controversial rapper was booted from Instagram and performing at the Grammys, even though Noah was a target of one of West’s posts that contained a racial slur.

Instagram temporarily suspended West this week after his latest round of pugnacious posts, frequently complaining about his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the custody battles over their four children, and insults aimed at Kardashian’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

One of West’s latest music videos rang alarm bells for many viewers when it portrayed him kidnapping and burying alive a claymation version of Davidson.

Noah, whose stepfather abused and attempted to kill his mother, warned that the online spat between West and Kardashian could turn violent and expressed concerns about West’s mental health.

West responded with an Instagram post that used a racial slur to refer to Noah.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Grammys were removing West from the performance lineup this year, reportedly for “concerning online behavior.”

Several musicians came to West’s defense, perhaps most notable among them Noah, who will be the host of the 64th annual awards ceremony.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Noah defended West in a tweet posted Sunday.

CNN reported that a source close to Noah said that The Daily Show host was not responsible for West’s performance being cancelled. “Trevor never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing. He was not offended by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram. The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous,” said the source.

The Grammys will air April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. West may not be performing but could still make it up on stage; he is nominated for five awards including Album of the Year.

