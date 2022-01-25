Jake Tapper Defends Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Kimmel After Biden’s ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’ Remark

Despite working for CNN, Jake Tapper defended Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after President Joe Biden got caught calling him a “stupid son of a bitch.”

Tapper joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, during which the late-night host asked if his life is “boring” now that Donald Trump is out of office.

“No, the current president just called someone a dumb son of a bitch today,” Tapper replied, prompting Kimmel to ask if Doocy really is a “dumb son of a bitch.”

Instead of answering the question, Tapper defended the Fox News reporter, noting that he does not think “any president should be calling any journalist a dumb son of a bitch.”

“And to be fair to Peter Doocy, the question was fairly anodyne,” he added.

While Biden was taking photos in front of the media on Monday, Doocy asked the president if he thinks “inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset,” Biden said sarcastically, seemingly unaware that the microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Kimmel was surprised by Tapper’s defense of Doocy, pointing out that “Fox News says that you’re on Team Biden and you are a mouthpiece for the Democrats.”

“Yet here you are defending Peter Doocy, who as far as I have been able to tell, is indeed a dumb son of a bitch,” Kimmel cracked.

“I do not agree with that. And I will say, standards for decency don’t have to do with whether or not you like the people that are being treated poorly,” Tapper responded. “It just has to do with the standard. And yes, I recognize that Peter’s channel probably would never come to my defense like that, but it is what it is.”

Tapper went on to share that Biden called Doocy and apologized following the incident — Kimmel going on to joke that he’s sure Trump did the same.

“He gave out maps to our homes,” Tapper quipped.

Watch above, via ABC.

