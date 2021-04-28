Jimmy Kimmel Blasts ‘Man-Karen’ Tucker Carlson for His Anti-Mask, ‘Child Abuse’ Meltdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night — slamming the Fox News host for advising people to “call the police immediately” if they see a child wearing a mask.

“The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook,” Kimmel said of “America’s favorite man-Karen,” adding, “Now he wants you to call the cops: ‘There’s a kid with cotton on his face.’”

Carlson’s unhinged, anti-mask rant occurred on his Monday night show, during which he likened putting a child in a mask to abuse.

“Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart,” Carlson declared. “Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”

“What kind of analogy is that?” Kimmel asked after playing the clip of Carlson. “I mean, who’s at home nodding along with that? Is it possible that Tucker Carlson is actually a top-secret Sacha Baron Cohen character that he’s going to reveal to us? It’s the only explanation we have left.”

The host then took a dig at Mike Lindell, who is set to appear on his show Wednesday night, joking that, “At least the MyPillow guy was a crackhead,” adding, “Tucker has no excuse.”

