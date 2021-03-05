Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Caught Selling Covid Vaccines to Kanye, Bono, Tom Cruise in Wild Kimmel Interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sacha Baron Cohen has added yet another character to his long list of personalities: A corrupt Covid-19 vaccine salesman.

Cohen sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, following his two Golden Globe awards for Borat Subsequent Movie Film, to talk about the infamous Kazakh journalist.

“The only time Borat existed after the first movie was on this show,” Baron Cohen told Kimmel. “I came on once during [Donald] Trump’s campaign for election where Borat was saying that Trump was a Sacha Baron Cohen character.”

Baron Cohen revealed that he thought making another Borat film would be “impossible” up until that late night appearance on Kimmel’s show, telling the host that he met up with his writing team to ask if they could release a movie in time for the election.

“About 15 minutes later we had an idea, three days later we’d set it up at a studio. So I thank you, but you’re not going to get a cut,” Baron Cohen joked.

Kimmel later asked the actor if it’s “fun” to play Borat — instantly wiping a smile off of Baron Cohen’s face.

“Jimmy, I’m not here to talk about fun,” he answered. “It was important to make this film. And I really wanted to expose the hypocrisy.”

“Those using power to get ahead, criminality,” he added as his phone began to ring.

“Bono? Oh hey, man, what’s up?” he said, answering his phone. “Yeah, I’ve got AstraZeneca, Pfizer, what do you want? Yeah, Venmo is fine.”

Baron Cohen later answered mock calls from several other A-listers, including Tom Cruise, whom he told was old enough to get the vaccine on his own, and Kanye West.

“Yo, yo, yo, I can get you Johnson & Johnson,” he said to West. “No, not Dakota and Don.”

An incredibly disheveled Isla Fisher later interrupted the interview asking for several doses of vaccines and a carton of Oatly brand oat milk for “Ruffalo.”

“Are you selling vaccines to Mark Ruffalo?” asked a concerned Kimmel.

“Leave it, Jimmy,” Baron Cohen shot back.

The wild bit eventually ended when the LAPD raided Baron Cohen’s home, leading to a hectic police chase and a car crash.

Watch above, via Youtube.

