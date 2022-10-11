Jimmy Kimmel Lashes Out at ‘White Supremacists’ Tucker Carlson and Kanye West

Jimmy Kimmel labeled Tucker Carlson and Kanye West as white supremacists during his opening monologue Monday.

In a scorching rant, the ABC host detailed the recent debacles involving West including his clothing line featuring “White Lives Matter” t-shirts and anti-Semitic tweets that lead to his account being locked.

In response to West’s tweet, Kimmel said, “he should change his name from Ye to Boo, right? I mean even Mel Gibson is like, ‘Reel it in buddy.’ He also suggested publicly that his friend (P.) Diddy, who’s trying to talk some sense into him, is being controlled by Jews. So, I guess my Kanye themed Bar mitzvah is off.”

Kimmel went on to mention the interview West had last Friday with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“This came on the heels of Kanye’s exclusive, sit down with fellow white supremacist Tucker Carlson, who went above and beyond to try to make his guest appear to be mentally very healthy.”

Kimmel played a clip of West saying he wanted to be the first “Latino president,” and expressing his fondness for Ivanka Trump.

At one point during the interview, West proclaimed that Jared Kushner was holding former President Donald Trump back. He suggested that the peace treaties Kushner attempted to negotiate under the administration were just a means of making money.

“I don’t know. Is that too heavy handed to put on this platform?” West asked.

“No, that’s your opinion. We’re not in the censorship business,” Carlson replied.

Kimmel ended the segment by adding, “No we’re in the fear and dictatorship business.”

Listen above via Jimmy Kimmel Live!

