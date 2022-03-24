Jimmy Kimmel Torches GOP Senators for ‘Putting on a Three Ring Circle Jerk’ During Jackson Confirmation Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel continued to mock Republican senators for their handling of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings.

“You know it was another day of grandstanding, speechmaking, and hissy fitting in the Senate today,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night.

“It was day three of the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. 58 percent of Americans support Judge Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court. It is the most support a Jackson has had since Thriller came out.”

Kimmel then noted that Jackson has said that the fact that she was even nominated to sit on the Supreme Court shows “how far we’ve come as a country,” adding, “And so some of the Republican Senators on the committee have been hard at work to show how far we haven’t.”

The host called out Republican Senators Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX), and Lindsey Graham (SC) for “putting on a three-ring circle jerk” while questioning Jackson.

Kimmel then mocked them for “desperately trying to get a sound bite that might make it onto Fox News,” adding, “Unfortunately for them, they’ve made it here instead.”

“Josh Hawley of Missouri has been working hard to insinuate that Judge Jackson, a Harvard educated, 51-year-old mother of two daughters is somehow cool with child pornography,” Kimmel continued. “They’ve been beating this drum for three full days now until finally Dick Durbin, who is the chair of the Judiciary Committee, had enough.”

Kimmel threw up a clip of Durbin highlighting the fact that Hawley has supported other judges with records similar to Jackson’s, which ended with Hawley looking a bit defeated.

“Dick Durbin isn’t the only Dick on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Kimmel continued. “No Republican has been more hot and bothered than Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who promised he wouldn’t make this into a circus, and then picked up right where Hawley left off.”

Graham not only continued to question Jackson on her handling of child pornography sentences, but also posed a bizarre hypothetical scenario:

“If you’re listening to my voice today and you’re on a computer looking at child pornography and you get caught, I hope your sentence is enhanced because the computer and the internet is feeding the beast here,” he said.

“How sexually defective do you have to be to be listening to Lindsey Graham’s voice and watching child pornography at the same time?” Kimmel joked. “It’s the scariest dual monitor setup imaginable.”

After mocking Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for asking Jackson to define the term woman, Kimmel went after “sweaty Teddy” Cruz for a rather biased question.

“If I decide right now that I’m a woman, then apparently I’m a woman, does that mean I would have article 3 standing to challenge a gender-based restriction?” Cruz asked Jackson.

“No, it means you would be the world’s ugliest woman,” Kimmel cracked. “What a slug of a human being.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com