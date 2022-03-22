Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Cancun Karen’ Ted Cruz for Throwing a Fit at Montana Airport

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) following reports that police were called to a Montana airport after the senator became “frustrated” for missing his flight.

“A man who looks suspiciously like Ted Cruz had a heated exchange with an airline employee, and then after the airline employee, a police officer,” Kimmel explained on Monday night.

“Apparently, he missed his flight and demanded to speak to the manager of the airport about a dozen times, to the point where they had to call in security.”

The host then joked that Cruz should “stay out of airports,” referring to the Texas senator’s decision to fly to Cancún amid a historic power crisis in his state in 2021.

While one can’t hear audio in the video of Cruz’s latest airport incident, Kimmel cracked that he hired experts to predict what “Cancun Karen” was complaining about.

Kimmel then threw up subtitles that claimed Cruz was being stopped for having a bag that was “oozing,” prompting the senator to say, “Of course, it’s oozing — I’m oozing!”

Kimmel’s predicted dialogue then continues to get more graphic.

The host went on to highlight that just two weeks ago, Cruz claimed, “Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for us.’”

“And then immediately throw up,” Kimmel added. “There’s no way he’s getting spontaneously hugged. Can you imagine hugging Ted Cruz? Donald Trump hugs Eric more than flight attendants hug Ted Cruz.”

Watch above, via ABC.

