Several Hollywood stars, including Julia Louis Dreyfus, Amy Schumer and Pink, are calling on people to “turn Texas blue.” Many additional celebrities are asking fans to donate to the Texas Democratic Party in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

“There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes,” reads a Twitter thread that has gone viral among celebrities. The tweet includes a link to the official website of the Texas Democratic Party, which is asking for donations “to keep strengthening our party and build a brighter future for the next generation of Texans.”

In June, the Texas Democratic Party raised $1 million in a week thanks to contributions from 40,000 donors. “Now, it’s time to finish the job,” reads the party’s donation page. “If we can raise another $1M, we’ll be able reach out to more than 1.5 million newly-registered Texas voters, beat Trump, and flip a key Senate seat.”

Other stars supporting the fundraiser on Twitter include Andy Cohen, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Pompeo, Michael Moore, Elijah Wood, Debra Messing, Mick Foley, Billy Baldwin, Billy Eichner, Andy Richter, Kumail Nanjiani, Nick Offerman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Rippon and Jon Cryer, to name a few.

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/3mc4ZPLktv https://t.co/wzm90I7O0k — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 28, 2020

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus hosted the final night of the the Democratic National Convention, during which she made several jokes at Trump’s expense.

Earlier this week, a New York Times/Siena College poll found that Joe Biden is three percentage points behind Trump in Texas. The last time a Democrat won Texas in a presidential race was in 1976 when Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford. Texas still remains a “tossup,” according to the New York Times, which noted that whether or not Biden wins, it’s very rare for the red state to become a battleground in a presidential election.

As we reported last month, there are rumors that Matthew McConaughey might run for governor of Texas as a Democrat in the 2022 gubernatorial election. An individual close to the actor told us, “While he would be great in the role, right now it’s just speculation.”

