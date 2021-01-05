Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Page Six.

“Multiple sources tell Page Six that ‘divorce is imminent’ for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser,” the publication reported on Tuesday night in a blockbuster exclusive.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks,” one source familiar with the divorce told Page Six.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce: ‘She’s done’ https://t.co/mDYGcX8egY via @pagesix — Mara Siegler (@MaraSiegler) January 5, 2021

Page Six also reported increased frustration from Kardashian aimed at West over his political ambitions.

“The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, ‘Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,'” Page Six reported.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the source added.

