Kanye West Tempts Trump Twitter Blowback By Boasting He’s Richer Than the President

Kanye West tested his fate during an interview for Nick Cannon’s podcast Cannon Class, claiming he cannot be in “cahoots” with the GOP as he runs for president because he has “more money than Trump.”

The two artists discussed what it’s to be in the middle of a controversy — Cannon was recently criticized for anti-Semitic remarks while West is still going forward with his presidential bid. Cannon even called out R&B singer Stephanie Mills for saying that he and West were “paid slaves” and boys “playing with their toys” who “need to go back home.” West responded by asking where his home really is after pointing out that his name actually is a “slave name.”

He faulted people for claiming he’s running for president to help the Republican Party, adding later that he isn’t running for president, he’s “walking.”

“People keep on saying I think that y’all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots,” West said before Cannon added that people have guessed that President Donald Trump is paying him to run.

“Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump,” West joked:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on Aug 31, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

Watch above, via Cannon’s Instagram.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]