Michelle Obama Shows Up at the Grammy Awards; Audience Promptly Lose Their Sh*t

On Sunday, former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards, standing on the stage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and host Alicia Keys.

The audience lost their collective sh*t.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the south side,” Obama said, as the audience erupted into thunderous applause.

She continued on: “To the Who Run the World songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story and I know that’s true for everybody here. Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves share ourselves: Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys.”

She added: “Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right, ladies?”

Here are some of the reactions from the auditorium.

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com