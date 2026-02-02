Trump Aims Next Lawsuit at Trevor Noah Over ‘Defamatory’ Epstein Joke at Grammys: ‘Get Ready Noah, I’m Going To Have Some Fun With You!’

President Donald Trump said he is going to sue “pathetic” Trevor Noah after he made a “false and defamatory” joke about the president hanging out with dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein while hosting the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Trump went off on Noah in a Truth Social post at 1:01 a.m. on Monday.

The president took issue with the following joke Noah made about him, ex-President Bill Clinton, and Epstein right after Billie Eilish won the award for Song of the Year:

Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow, that’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you it’s my last year [hosting]! What are you going to do about it?

Trump’s response a few hours later was that he was going to sue Noah just like he did ABC and CBS.

He started his post out by ripping the “WORST, virtually unwatchable” awards show and Noah, who Trump said was “almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel” hosting the “Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

The president then ripped Noah for the Epstein joke:

Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media. Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!

Beyond Noah’s dig, a number of artists blasted Trump’s ICE raids on illegal immigrants on Sunday night. Artists like Justin Bieber and Kehlani wore white-and-black “ICE OUT” pins for the show, and Kehlani yelled “F*ck ICE” while accepting an award early in the night.

Bad Bunny — who is set to perform at the Super Bowl next week — also earned a standing ovation for his anti-ICE acceptance speech, while Eilish similarly knocked Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish declared.

