Pamela Anderson Quits Social Media Forever Because Big Tech Wants ‘Control Over Your Brain’

Pamela Anderson announced Tuesday that she’s quitting social media for good.

“This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook,” the former Playboy model wrote in her final Instagram post.

Anderson noted that she’s “never been interested in social media” and has now “settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by,” which includes spending more time “reading and being in nature.”

“I am free,” continued the former Baywatch star before thanking her followers for their “love” and wishing “blessings” to them all. “Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time.”

Anderson concluded that Big Tech companies want “control over your brain,” adding, “Thats what THEY want and can use to make money.”

She made a similar announcement on Twitter, writing “Goodbye social media,” before directing followers to her Instagram post.

Anderson boasts millions of followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She didn’t indicate whether she’ll eventually delete her accounts or simply leave them inactive.

Anderson made headlines earlier this month when she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and urged Donald Trump to pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The former model is hardly the first celebrity to speak out against social media and Big Tech companies.

Last month, Selena Gomez slammed Facebook for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the coronavirus on its platform.

Last September, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and several other stars joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which called for a 24-hour Instagram freeze to protest the company’s failure to stop hate speech from spreading on its platform.

