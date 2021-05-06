While some members of the Saturday Night Live cast are less than thrilled about upcoming host Elon Musk — Pete Davidson backed the Tesla CEO, revealing that he’s “really excited” for Saturday’s show.

Davidson addressed the somewhat controversial host while sitting down with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, just a day after fellow cast member Michael Che also backed the billionaire on Late Night.

“Yeah, you know, that’s gonna be exciting, too,” Che said. “He’s the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?”

After Davidson shared his plans to dine with Musk and Lorne Michaels, the comedian expressed how stoked he was for Saturday, joking, “I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some shit.”

“I don’t know why people are freaking out,” Davidson added. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the Earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

Davidson was likely referring to the veiled pushback from some cast members, including Aidy Bryant, who shared a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) noting that the 50 wealthiest Americans have more wealth than the bottom 165 million. As of writing, Musk is the third richest person in the world.

Musk was also trolled on Twitter by cast member Chris Redd, who mocked the Tesla CEO for calling the iconic SNL bits “skits” instead of “sketches.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]