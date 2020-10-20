Larry David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, the co-creator and stars of Seinfeld, are reuniting to raise funds for the Texas Democratic Party.

The virtual event, dubbed the “Fundraiser About Something,” will be moderated by Seth Meyers and feature the Seinfeld trio sharing “exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite Seinfeld episodes,” according to the fundraiser’s website. Any donation to the Texas Democratic Party will gain viewers access to the event, which will also feature special guests.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” David, Louis-Dreyfus and Alexander said in a joint statement. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

As we noted last month, Louis-Dreyfus also promoted a viral Twitter thread with the hashtag #TurnTexasBlue, asking her followers to donate to the Texas Democratic Party.

Over the past several weeks, there have been a number of reunions to support Joe Biden’s campaign. As we reported earlier on Tuesday, the cast of Happy Days will be reuniting to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Louis-Dreyfus previously participated in a Veep reunion for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, as did the cast of The Princess Bride.

Last week, the cast of Hamilton reunited for a virtual fundraiser to support Biden’s campaign.

Other shows that have launched reunion fundraisers include The West Wing, Star Trek, Parks and Recreation, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Private Practice.

