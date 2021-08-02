Seth MacFarlane took a swipe at Tucker Carlson, voicing his utter dismay that Family Guy is still aired on Fox News corporate sibling Fox Entertainment.

MacFarlane took to Twitter on Sunday to take aim at Fox News and its prime time host, cracking that his marriage with the network “isn’t working anymore.”

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” he wrote. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

MacFarlane’s quip about an affair with NBC refers to a deal he made with NBCUniversal’s UCP in January 2020 to leave his longtime studio home of two decades, then-20th Century Fox Television.

This is not the first time MacFarlane has taken swipes at the network.

In 2018, the American Dad writer said he was “embarrassed to work for this company” after CNN’s Brian Stelter noted that Carlson had advised his followers to “assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.”

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

MacFarlane hit at Fox News again in April 2020 host Laura Ingraham wrote, “The Washington Post is rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely,” referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation,” MacFarlane responded. “Laura, that is an insane remark. Everyone wants this to end. The sane among us are only trying to follow the lead of responsible science with regard to the timing. Please use your platform more responsibly.”

