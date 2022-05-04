Seth Meyers and Amber Ruffin Ruthlessly Mock Biden Following Supreme Court Draft Overturning Roe: ‘That Guy Can’t Do Anything!’

Seth Meyers mocked President Joe Biden and the Democrats for failing to get anything done following the leak of the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The late-night host enlisted some help from his writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, who posed as two representatives from the Democratic National Committee.

“America, we understand things are looking down,” Ruffin said, referring to Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision, with Hagel adding, “For a lot of us, the future seems dim.”

Ruffin went on to assure viewers that “we will get through this,” as the DNC has a plan to get voters to the polls during the midterm elections and ensure the safety of reproductive rights.

“That really makes me breathe easier,” Meyers said. “So you really think we have a chance at stopping this?”

“Fuck no!” Ruffin responded, prompting Hagel to add, “What the fuck are you talking about!?!”

A confused Meyers then noted that the two had just said the DNC has a plan.

“We don’t have a plan!” Ruffin yelled.

“We’re the Democrats, we can barely tie our own fucking shoes!” Hagel added.

The two then proceeded to flip flop between trying to give their viewers guidance and completely losing it over how incompetent the DNC is.

“Okay, okay. You know what? There’s still the executive branch. We can get Joe Biden to issue an executive order,” Ruffin said at one point.

“Okay, that’s a great idea he’ll do that, right?” Meyers asked.

“Fuck no!” Ruffin replied as Hagel added, “That guy can’t do anything! He can’t forgive $3 in student loans.”

“The guy can’t even maintain the back of his haircut. He’s losing the fight against his own mullet, but you think he’s gonna win the fight for abortion rights?” Ruffin exclaimed.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com