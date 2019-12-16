A new Fox News poll on American support for the impeachment and removal from office of President Donald Trump reveals that reports of the impeachment proceedings having backfired on House Democrats to be way off the mark. Half of those polled — 50% — are now in support of removing Trump from office, which directly counters the pro-Trump narrative that the opposite position is trending.

Fox News polls have pretty consistently shown similar numbers on impeachment over the past few months, but this poll comes after weeks of Congressional hearings that captivated the chattering class but were possibly not as obsessed over by the larger body politic.

Trump railed against the Fox News’ latest poll showing there hasn’t been a shift in public opinion regarding impeachment on Sunday, tweeting “The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems,” Trump seethed. “So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”

Watch the report above via MSNBC.

