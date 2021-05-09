SNL’s Weekend Update Explains Why Elon Musk Is Hosting: ‘He Needed An Alibi’ With A Rocket Crashing to Earth

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update offered an explanation for the controversial choice of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to host the show: with a rocket expected to crash to Earth, Musk needed an alibi.

Musk, who delivered a self-deprecating opening monologue that earned a good share of laughter and cheers from the audience, was hosting on the same evening that a 22-ton Chinese rocket was expected to crash to Earth.

“I don’t know if you were following the news today,” said Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, “but a space rocket that was spinning out of control just minutes ago crashed into the ocean. And for once we know it’s not Elon’s fault.”

“A lot of people have been wondering, why is he hosting our show?” Jost continued. “Now we know — it’s because he needed an alibi.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

