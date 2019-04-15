Snoop Dogg, Other Notable Rappers Call For Laura Ingraham to Be Fired For Mocking Nipsey Hussle

Snoop Dogg and other notable rappers are calling for the firing of Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she mocked late rapper Nipsey Hussle in the aftermath of his death.

“Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump,” Ingraham said on her program Friday during a segment no Hussle’s death and his appearance on the YG track, “Fuck Donald Trump.”

“Now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham snarked about the dead rapper’s feature. “Very catchy.”

“So… the chorus it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?” She added.

This segment resulted in Ingraham yet again facing public calls for her removal from the network.

“So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful c*nt by tomorrow,” rapper The Game wrote in a social media post. “We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same.”

California rapper Snoop Dogg signed onto The Game’s effort to have Ingraham fired, replying to the post by saying, “I’m in.”

The Grammy-winning artist T.I. — a frequent critic of both Donald Trump and fellow rapper Kanye West who supports the president — called Ingraham’s comments “disgusting.”

“You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people,” he wrote on Instagram. “My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews.”

Ingraham faced similar calls for her job after for called for NBA star LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” and joked about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg not getting accepted into his colleges of choice.

