Snoop Dogg, Other Notable Rappers Call For Laura Ingraham to Be Fired For Mocking Nipsey Hussle
Snoop Dogg and other notable rappers are calling for the firing of Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she mocked late rapper Nipsey Hussle in the aftermath of his death.
“Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump,” Ingraham said on her program Friday during a segment no Hussle’s death and his appearance on the YG track, “Fuck Donald Trump.”
“Now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham snarked about the dead rapper’s feature. “Very catchy.”
“So… the chorus it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?” She added.
This segment resulted in Ingraham yet again facing public calls for her removal from the network.
“So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful c*nt by tomorrow,” rapper The Game wrote in a social media post. “We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same.”
So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾
California rapper Snoop Dogg signed onto The Game’s effort to have Ingraham fired, replying to the post by saying, “I’m in.”
The Grammy-winning artist T.I. — a frequent critic of both Donald Trump and fellow rapper Kanye West who supports the president — called Ingraham’s comments “disgusting.”
“You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people,” he wrote on Instagram. “My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews.”
This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see… WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY… and watch how many people dance in the streets,laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that… I’m logging off IG at least a month or so… 🖕🏽
Ingraham faced similar calls for her job after for called for NBA star LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” and joked about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg not getting accepted into his colleges of choice.
