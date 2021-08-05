South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed an impressive $900 million deal with ViacomCBS owned MTV Entertainment Studios, which is set to run until 2027.

The deal allows the duo to create new episodes for Viacom’s Comedy Central as well as 14 spinoff films for the company’s streaming service Paramount+. The series has also been renewed through season 30, with 2022 marking the launching of the show’s 25th season.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone in a Thursday statement. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

The partnership will significantly expand the South Park universe, according to a Bloomberg report on the deal, introducing new characters and ideas to the series.

South Park has been on the air for 24 years, marking it as one of the longest-running series on Comedy Central, second only to The Daily Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com