Stephen Colbert Brutally Mocks Fox News Over Their Reaction to Biden’s ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’ Remark

Stephen Colbert brutally mocked Fox News hosts for how they reacted to President Joe Biden calling Peter Doocy, the network’s White House correspondent, a “stupid son of a bitch.”

On Monday, while Biden was taking photos after a press conference, Doocy asked the president if he thinks “inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset,” Biden said sarcastically, seemingly unaware that the microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Colbert opened the Tuesday edition of the Late Show by jokingly comparing how the hosts of Fox & Friends, one of which is Peter’s dad Steve Doocy, reacted to Biden’s diss versus how they viewed Donald Trump’s myriad of insults to the media.

The host first aired their take on Biden’s comment, showing Steve Doocy saying, “It did seem pretty personal” while Ainsley Earhardt called the question “pretty reasonable.”

“It almost looks like polls are starting to get to him,” Doocy added. “Because he looks a little rattled … he should have known better.”

While Colbert did not include it in the clip, Steve Doocy went on to praise Biden for calling his son to apologize.

“They still, at the end of the day, respected each other,” Doocy said. “I think the fact that he called, the president called after, is a great sign, right?”

The show then threw up a title card that said, “And now, ‘Fox and Friends’ Response to the Former President Calling Jim Acosta a ‘Fake Reporter,’ Matt Bai a ‘dummy,’ Dean Baquet ‘one of the dumbest men in the world of journalism,’ Lisa Belkin a ‘low life,’ Carl Bernstein ‘a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool,’ David Brooks ‘a clown,’ Frank Bruni ‘a dope,’ Mika Brzezinski ‘a ditzy airhead,’ Alyson Camerota a ‘disaster,’ Graydon Carter ‘grubby.’”

The list of journalists burned by Trump continued to scroll down the screen, ending with “And the press ‘The enemy of the people.’”

Colbert then threw up a clip of Earhardt and her fellow Fox & Friends co-hosts testing out a leaf blower.

