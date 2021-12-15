Stephen Colbert Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox News Over Frantic Jan. 6th Texts Sent to Mark Meadows

Stephen Colbert went off on Laura Ingraham and the Fox News hosts who frantically texted former chief-of-staff Mark Meadows during the January 6th Capitol riot.

Colbert began with texts Meadows received from Donald Trump’s eldest son Don Jr., who insisted that his father “condemn this shit ASAP” and deliver an Oval Office address.

“OK, that reveals two things about Don Jr.,” Colbert said on Tuesday night. “One, he knew his dad was responsible and failing to lead. And two, he does not have his father’s cellphone number.”

Colbert’s quip was nothing personal against Don Jr., however, as he went on to joke Trump did not give his eldest his number out of fear that “he might give it to Eric.”

The host moved on to Ingraham, cracking that the insurrection scared her despite her side gig being “appearing in your bathroom mirror if you whisper ‘Medicare for all’ three times.”

On Jan. 6th, Ingraham texted Meadows saying, “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Despite the concerned text to Meadows, Ingraham had a different message for her viewers, claiming that “Antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd.”

“Oh, that makes sense,” Colbert exclaimed. “They weren’t his supporters. That’s why, to get them to stop, Laura sent all those panicked texts to the man responsible, President Bob Antifa.”

Colbert also noted that Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows saying “Please get him on TV,” adding, “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

“He even got an Instagram post from Judge Jeannine’s box of wine,” he joked.

“Now, keep in mind, these Fox News hosts pushed the big election lie for months leading up to January 6th,” Colbert added. “Then when their obedient viewers stormed the Capitol, they acted all surprised.”

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram appeared on multiple Fox News shows on Tuesday to acknowledge and report on the texts sent by Sean Hannity, Ingraham, and Kilmeade.

“Laura Ingraham told Meadows the president needs people at the Capitol to go home,” Pergram said. “On the air that night, she said while you couldn’t tell at the time who was in the crowd she also said the attacks did the opposite of showing support for the president. And she said there was no license for violence or chaos. Laura, Sean and Brian all say they stand by what they texted to Meadows privately and what they talked about on the air publicly.”

Ingraham, Hannity, and Kilmeade also condemned the Jan. 6th insurrection on their shows shortly following the attack, Kilmeade going as far as to call the president’s behavior “terrible.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com