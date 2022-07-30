Move over Kylie Jenner, pop music superstar Taylor Swift has responded via representatives to allegations made in a new report slamming the singer for CO2 emissions from her private jet, ranking her the number one celebrity polluter of this year.

Jenner made headlines earlier this month for an Instagram picture flaunting her and rapper Travis Scott’s private planes. But according to a report–that Swift’s people dispute–she’s outdone even that controversial 17-minute flight with her own private flying.

Yard Group, the company that completed this study, said that the social media coming from Jenner inspired the data analysis and subsequent report. Yard used data from Celebrity Jets, which tracks the trips of notable private jet owners, comparing the data with the general population’s carbon emissions.

The data reveals that celebrity private jets have released nearly 500 times more CO2 than an average person’s annual emissions, in just 2022 so far.

Swift landed herself at the number one spot by racking up a total of 170 flights since January, amassing nearly 23,000 minutes in the air. The singer’s shortest recorded flight was just 36 minutes as she flew from Missouri to Nashville.

A representative for Swift has responded to the report claiming that the singer’s private plane is “loaned out regularly to other individuals.” The spokesperson continued that “to attribute most of all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

None of the other celebrities on the list or their representation have been willing to comment on the report.

In the defense of Swift, there is a disclaimer at the top of the report’s website stating that this list is “not conclusive,” and “there is no way to determine if these celebrities were on all the recorded flights.”

Jenner appears on the list, but nowhere near the top landing at number 19, with 64 flights taken.

Coming in at the number two spot, behind Swift is boxer Floyd Mayweather who has taken 177 flights so far this year, one of them lasting for only 10 minutes. The number three spot is held by rapper Jay-Z, however, his data was pooled with the Puma Jet, which he reportedly convinced the creative director to purchase.

Other notable celebrities topping the list behind Swift included former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, country music singer Blake Shelton, film director Steven Spielberg, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, actor Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Swift has faced backlash for topping this report, especially considering she has become increasingly political since ending her long-running stance of silence on domestic politics in 2018, calling out Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) who was campaigning for Senate.

Following her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which explored Swift’s growing desire to express her political views on her platform, the pop superstar has been vocal in the political arena. Swift consistently bashes former President Donald Trump and used her social media in 2020 to motivate fans to vote against him in the election.

