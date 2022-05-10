That’s Hot: Paris Hilton and Chuck Grassley ‘Break the Internet’ After Posing For Surprising Photo Together

Paris Hilton was spotted with an unsuspected senator while visiting the White House, naturally breaking the internet when the posed for a photo op.

“Met w Paris Hilton to discuss how we can stop abuse of children in residential care facilities,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the duo.

Met w Paris Hilton to discuss how we can stop abuse of children in residential care facilities pic.twitter.com/OBlhTQWwQa — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 10, 2022

Hilton visited the White House on Tuesday to meet with the Biden administration and other officials regarding child abuse laws.

The topic is a personal one for Hilton, who has been pushing for legislation aimed to establish protection for teenagers in treatment facility centers ever since she claimed she was abused while attending Utah’s Provo Canyon School.

“I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood and so much more,” Hilton told reporters of her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah during an Oct. 2021 press conference.

The picture of the two naturally prompted Twitter to freak out, with some joking that it’s a promo for a new Simple Life reboot.

The photo that’s going to break the Internet https://t.co/eWCI3VNNnF — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 10, 2022

Feels like a mad lib? But I hope good comes of it. https://t.co/gGLF5YGaU4 — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) May 10, 2022

this was not on my 2022 bingo card https://t.co/rqAnesdACM — Lily Smith (@lilyas53) May 10, 2022

I’m aware of Hilton’s advocacy. I just never expected to see these two in the same photo.🤔 https://t.co/sBuOraTQED — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) May 10, 2022

This has the makings of a particularly weird American Gothic recreation https://t.co/tR1GMl9d3J — Sy Mukherjee (@the_sy_guy) May 10, 2022

Would watch this “Simple Life” reboot on the History Channel. https://t.co/C4ftvbpBum — Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) May 10, 2022

The simulation is running on 8G https://t.co/BFDRu04TEv — Max Bayer (@maxonwifi) May 10, 2022

This is a lot for me today https://t.co/YhKsJIhO9h — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 10, 2022

Today in famous people I wouldn’t have suspected known knew each other: Dairy Queen Senator Chuck Grassley and the inspiration for London Tipton https://t.co/wz6Rgp3XeQ — Adam Rogan (@could_be_rogan) May 10, 2022

Renew the Simple Life but on Chuck Grassley’s farm. https://t.co/5qwzgjQaRi — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) May 10, 2022

unexpected crossover event of the season https://t.co/XMM6FP95Hj — Katie Akin (@katie_akin) May 10, 2022

