That’s Hot: Paris Hilton and Chuck Grassley ‘Break the Internet’ After Posing For Surprising Photo Together

May 10th, 2022
 
Paris Hilton was spotted with an unsuspected senator while visiting the White House, naturally breaking the internet when the posed for a photo op.

“Met w Paris Hilton to discuss how we can stop abuse of children in residential care facilities,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the duo.

Hilton visited the White House on Tuesday to meet with the Biden administration and other officials regarding child abuse laws.

The topic is a personal one for Hilton, who has been pushing for legislation aimed to establish protection for teenagers in treatment facility centers ever since she claimed she was abused while attending Utah’s Provo Canyon School.

“I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood and so much more,” Hilton told reporters of her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah during an Oct. 2021 press conference.

The picture of the two naturally prompted Twitter to freak out, with some joking that it’s a promo for a new Simple Life reboot.

