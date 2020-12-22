Tom Hanks Offers to Get Covid Vaccine On Camera — But Only ‘After Everybody Who Truly Needs It’

Tom Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities to contract the coronavirus back in March, discussed the vaccine in a new interview.

While promoting his new film News of the World on the Today show, Hanks told Savannah Guthrie that he’s open to publicly receiving the vaccine to show it’s safe, but only “long after everybody who truly needs to get it gets it.”

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, chronicled their recovery and quarantine experience on social media earlier this year. The couple tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia in March, before masks and social distancing became the new normal.

“We had it, and it was a tough 10 days, but I think what’s much more important is the second half of the COVID-19 formula is we didn’t give it to anybody,” Hanks told Guthrie.

Hanks also noted that he and Wilson still wear masks so they don’t catch the virus again and don’t give it to anybody in case they become “one of those asymptomatic carriers.”

Back in July, in his first interview after recovering from the coronavirus, Hanks said he was disappointed by the country’s response to Covid and had “no respect” for those who refuse to wear masks.

As for the actor’s holiday plans amid the pandemic, Hanks admitted his family’s celebration will “be on the muted side” this year.

Hanks isn’t the only public figure who’s expressed willingness to be on camera for the vaccination. Earlier this month, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all volunteered to get publicly inoculated to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine.

Watch above, via YouTube.

