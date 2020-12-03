The three most recent U.S. presidents before Donald Trump have pledged to get publicly inoculated with an FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine to demonstrate its safety.

According to CNN‘s Jamie Gangel, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama have all agreed to take one of the vaccines as part of a public awareness campaign to encourage its rapid adoption. A post-election Gallup poll found that public interest in getting vaccinated had jumped a net +37 percentage points from late August, when 61% said they would not seek out to be inoculated. Now, 58% of Americans said they would — but that means more than four in 10 still expressed doubts about the vaccine.

Per CNN, Bush’s chief of staff reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci to ask the infectious diseases expert what he could do to promote the critically important coronavirus vaccines. Like Bush, Clinton also agreed to be inoculated in public. Obama made a similar statement in a SiriusXM radio interview that will air on December 3rd.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama told the interviewer. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid,” Obama added.

Trump, who was infected with the coronavirus in October, will likely enjoy temporary immunity from Covid for several more months, as sufficient antibodies to prevent re-infection remain in his system.

