Tom Hanks Reveals Why He Turned Down Bezos Offer for Space Trip: I’m Doing Good, Jimmy, But…

Tom Hanks has revealed the hilarious reason he turned down Jeff Bezos’ offer to fly to space.

Hanks joined Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night, during which the host asked if it was true that Bezos asked Hanks to fly to space before asking William Shatner — who recently boarded the second Blue Origin passenger flight.

“Well yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks confirmed. “It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy — I’m doing good — but I ain’t paying $28 million.”

The actor went on to reason that he could “simulate the experience of going to space right now,” beginning to mimic the turbulence of a shaking rocket while sitting in his share.

“We could all do it in our seats right here. Just lean your back like this — lean back like this — and go, ”ugh, oh, uh, ugh,'” he said to the audience while flailing around in his chair. “Do that for four minutes, all right? Do that for four minutes, and then you get up and you’re floating. Just take off your, take off your seat belt: ‘Whoa! Whoa! This is fabulous! Man, oh, oh! What, get back in? And another four minutes of, ‘Ugh, oh, uh, ugh.'”

Hanks went on to crack that he just does not need to spend $28 million to do that, prompting Kimmel to ask the actor if he would go to space for free.

“No, I’d do it on occasion just in order to experience the joy,” he said. “Pretending I’m a billionaire.”

Watch above, via ABC.

