MAGA Twitter celebrated the release of Kanye West’s new Christian-themed album Jesus is King on Friday.

In response to the ninth album from West, a rapper who recently embraced Trumpism, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) declared, “Can’t wait to listen,” before quoting the lyrics from the Chick-fil-A-themed track Closed on Sunday.

Can’t wait to listen https://t.co/vHPoadgCPY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2019

Closed on Sunday — “Raise our sons, train them in the faith

Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake

Follow Jesus, listen and obey

No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave” — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2019

Mike Cernovich posted, “Kanye West didn’t lie; Jesus Is King is a gospel album. Not because of its choirs, but because of the content. He put Jesus at the forefront, and never lost sight of Christ throughout the album’s 11 tracks.”

Kanye West didn’t lie; Jesus Is King is a gospel album. Not because of its choirs, but because of the content. He put Jesus at the forefront, and never lost sight of Christ throughout the album’s 11 tracks https://t.co/ygmOJf3Cb9 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 25, 2019

“Kanye’s music is his art is his soul, Jesus is King doesn’t feel fully finished because neither is Kanye fully complete in his spiritual walk,” Cernovich wrote.

Kanye’s music is his art is his soul, Jesus is King doesn’t feel fully finished because neither is Kanye fully complete in his spiritual walk. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 25, 2019

Conservative author Pamela Geller called the album “Undeniably tremendous,” adding, “The left is gonna rip it cuz it’s all Gd. @kanyewest is a visionary. He either walks alone or raises an army.”

It’s everything Undeniably tremendous. The left is gonna rip it cuz it’s all Gd.@kanyewest is a visionary. He either walks alone or raises an army. Either way he walks on. https://t.co/pOHJUO5UdK — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) October 25, 2019

In the conservative Washington Examiner, journalist Madeline Fry wrote, “The album flows like one of West’s secretive gatherings in the hills of California. Exuberant and eclectic, it appeals to a new audience, one you never could have expected to flock to religion, or to West.”

Dozens of other conservatives also celebrated the album’s release, including Blaze TV’s Allie Beth Stuckey and actress Anna Khait.

Kanye West just released a Christian album and Donald Trump is President. What a time to be alive — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 25, 2019

JESUS IS KING JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/O0XC435GaN — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 25, 2019

Jesus is King is a call for a multi-front reformation It convicts a society that has turned from God to worship of man It simultaneously convicts hypocritical Evangelical Christianity and their fake obsession with the law Kanye gets it 🙏 — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) October 25, 2019

Impressive album. Lots of scripture in it. My favorite song is Jesus is Lord. Praise God! He’s awakening lost souls. May Kanye be even more blessed! Who the Son sets free is free indeed 🙏🏻 https://t.co/KVlnv9eCy0 — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 25, 2019

Jesus is 👑 — Ali Alexander (@ali) October 25, 2019

The left will tear down Kanye’s album because they have a vendetta against Jesus and the church. #JesusIsKing — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) October 25, 2019

I thought the “Closed on Sunday” song was a joke. Nope. It is real. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 25, 2019

On the left of the political spectrum, The Young Turks’ Emma Vigeland and frequent Trump reply guy Tony Posnanski expressed their distaste for the new album.

I’m done pretending Kanye’s music is still great. It’s been meh for a while. Genius

College Dropout (04), Late Registration (05), Graduation (07), MBDTF (10), Watch the Throne (11) Good

808s (08), Yeezus (13), Pablo (16) Subpar

Ye (18), Kids See Ghosts (18), Jesus Is King (19) — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 25, 2019

The Kanye album is straight up embarrassing. What the fuck with that Closed On Sunday shit. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 25, 2019

