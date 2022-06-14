WATCH: Kimmel Roasts ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani in Devastating Montage

Jimmy Kimmel went in on Rudy Giuliani after the Jan. 6 House select committee suggested he was “inebriated” on election night.

“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent,” said committee co-chair Re. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

After Cheney’s remark, the committee aired an interview of former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller, claiming Giuliani was intoxicated when they spoke on election night.

Kimmel joked that “apparently inebriated” would be the title of Giuliani’s biography, adding, “Rudy Giuliani told him to go out and say he won. The way that you can tell Rudy is drunk is his breath smells more like booze than cigars and cat turds for a change.”

“Everyone pretty much told Trump he lost, but he didn’t want to hear that. He wanted to hear what Rudy Giuliani told him,” Kimmel continued. “And how would Trump know Giuliani was drunk? I mean, does this seem like a drunk person to you?”

Kimmel went on to air a montage of some of Giuliani’s most embarrassing moments, including his Borat scene, video of black ooze dripping from his head, and several other questionable clips.

“OK, so Rudy was drunk. The big question is: What’s Donald Trump’s excuse? He doesn’t even drink!” Kimmel concluded. “I mean, this testimony from his lawyers, his staffers, his campaign advisers, his own family—there are really only two options here: Either Donald Trump was lying and committed multiple crimes trying to strong-arm an election, or he’s off his freakin’ rocker. I guess it could be both.”

Watch above, via ABC.

